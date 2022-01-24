Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ESNT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of ESNT opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock worth $510,993 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 119.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth $204,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

