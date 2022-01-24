Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Position Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,050,000 after purchasing an additional 382,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,609,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,056,000 after purchasing an additional 537,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,518,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,089,000 after buying an additional 301,211 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

