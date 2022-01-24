Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Position Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,199,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,854,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS opened at $332.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.71 and a 200-day moving average of $334.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.75 and a 12-month high of $359.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.