Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after buying an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after buying an additional 1,837,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.43.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 229,331 shares of company stock worth $58,127,340 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $148.85 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.21 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.70 and a 200 day moving average of $218.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

