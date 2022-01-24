EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $45,726.30 and approximately $2,648.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00269895 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005861 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000906 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.80 or 0.01168943 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

