Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 245 ($3.34) target price on the stock.

Shares of EMAN opened at GBX 145 ($1.98) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £132.19 million and a P/E ratio of -8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. Everyman Media Group has a one year low of GBX 106 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 161 ($2.20). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.81.

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

