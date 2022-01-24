Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Cut to C$52.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EIFZF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIFZF remained flat at $$35.19 during trading hours on Monday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

