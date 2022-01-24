Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expensify’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Expensify.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million.

EXFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Expensify stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.33% of Expensify at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:EXFY traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.34. 482,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,680. Expensify has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.41.

About Expensify

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expensify (EXFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.