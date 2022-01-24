Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 3,090 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,090 ($42.16).

EXPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($51.17) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($45.03) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 4,100 ($55.94) to GBX 4,000 ($54.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th.

EXPN stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.19) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,046 ($41.56). 1,417,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,216. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,265 ($30.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,689 ($50.33). The stock has a market cap of £28.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,432.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,265.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Experian’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

