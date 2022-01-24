Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferro has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.