FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has 29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of 30.00.

FIBRA Macquarie México stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

