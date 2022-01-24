Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $134.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $111.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,027 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,995 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,996,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

