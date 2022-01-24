Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.78.

FRRPF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Fiera Capital stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

