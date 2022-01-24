Financial Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 113,020.0% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 30,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $5.70 on Monday, reaching $240.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,067. The company has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.