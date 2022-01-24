Financial Strategies Group Inc. Buys 39,563 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 297.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,563 shares during the quarter. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 67,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC increased its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 81,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 72,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.30. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,364. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34.

