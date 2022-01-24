First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 8,398.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 781,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771,839 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $21,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Coupang by 36.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,015,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Coupang by 17.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853,516 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,791,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,007,000 after purchasing an additional 477,893 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth $67,568,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 8.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 143,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

