First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,353 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Diamondback Energy worth $26,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.60.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $117.99 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $131.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.18 and its 200 day moving average is $97.43. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

