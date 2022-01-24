First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,429 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $20,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 84.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 5.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $95.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $224.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Danske lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

