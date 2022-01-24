First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 51,135 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,135 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Marriott International worth $32,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Marriott International by 11.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $156.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.25.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.