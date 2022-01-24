First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,344,000 after buying an additional 77,893 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,650,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,773,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 795,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 708,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 104,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 506,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $35.83 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $36.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

