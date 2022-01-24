FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstGroup Plc provides passenger transport services primarily in the UK and North America. The company’s operating divisions consists of First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, UK Bus and UK Rail. First Student division provides student transportation with a fleet of yellow school buses. First Transit division provides transit management and contracting, managing public transport systems. Greyhound division is a national provider of scheduled intercity coach transportation services. UK Bus division serves a number of communities. UK Rail division operates passenger rail networks. FirstGroup Plc is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of FirstGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of FGROY opened at $1.44 on Friday. FirstGroup has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

