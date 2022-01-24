FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded at Raymond James

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV stock opened at $155.09 on Monday. FirstService has a 1-year low of $133.75 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.75.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $849.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in FirstService by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,271,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,211,000 after buying an additional 83,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in FirstService by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,304,000 after acquiring an additional 421,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FirstService by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,596,000 after acquiring an additional 171,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,344,000 after buying an additional 70,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,017,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.