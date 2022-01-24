Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.18% of Flushing Financial worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $24.79 on Monday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.