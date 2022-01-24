FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. FormFactor posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

FORM opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.39.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in FormFactor by 1,360.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 592,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after buying an additional 400,979 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in FormFactor by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,429,000 after buying an additional 292,775 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 382,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after buying an additional 291,677 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

