Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,549,000 after purchasing an additional 455,917 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Fortive by 8.6% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,903,000 after buying an additional 787,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,365,000 after buying an additional 290,962 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fortive by 31.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after buying an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fortive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,689,000 after buying an additional 136,692 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $71.76 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

