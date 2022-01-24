FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) & Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Critical Review

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

44.1% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FREYR Battery and Manhattan Scientifics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 2 4 0 2.67 Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

FREYR Battery currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 111.29%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -44.65% -21.75% Manhattan Scientifics N/A -26.55% -15.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FREYR Battery and Manhattan Scientifics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($3.40) -2.69 Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 182.33 $4.31 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery.

Summary

Manhattan Scientifics beats FREYR Battery on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government. The company was founded by Marvin Maslow on July 31, 1992 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

