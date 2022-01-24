Fund Evaluation Group LLC Has $164.94 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,113,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,948 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 17.3% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $164,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $142.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

