Fund Evaluation Group LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $53.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.