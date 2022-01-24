Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits Market Cap of $178,684.01

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $178,684.01 and $1,217.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00048731 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.57 or 0.06590795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00056859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,026.06 or 1.00035277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,726,330 coins and its circulating supply is 920,220 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.