Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.50% of Fusion Fuel Green worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 9,700.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 93.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 103,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 49,771 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 75.0% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 50.1% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 75,098 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Shares of HTOO stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $24.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Fuel Green from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.