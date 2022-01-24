FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Farfetch Ltd Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Farfetch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.32). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Farfetch’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

FTCH stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.12. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Farfetch by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,530,000 after purchasing an additional 445,822 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383,872 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 659.2% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 136,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 118,648 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 437,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 84,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

