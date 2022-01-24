FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Lowered by Analyst

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.23. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.13.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$31.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$600.15 million and a P/E ratio of 51.77. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.85 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.86.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$313.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$330.60 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.22 per share, with a total value of C$36,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

