FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tenaris S.A. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenaris in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenaris’ FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Shares of TS opened at $23.04 on Monday. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 151.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3,545.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 134,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 194,584 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

