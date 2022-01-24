FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Raised by Analyst

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allstate in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $13.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

NYSE:ALL opened at $119.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 39.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.