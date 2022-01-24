FY2022 EPS Estimates for Karooooo Ltd. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karooooo in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Karooooo’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KARO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

Karooooo stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. Karooooo has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $42.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth $3,691,000. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,672,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

