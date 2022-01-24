FY2023 EPS Estimates for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Reduced by KeyCorp

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conn’s in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.60.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $674.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.48. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

