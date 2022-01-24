Gaj Finance (GAJ) Reaches Market Cap of $85,360.33

Gaj Finance (CURRENCY:GAJ) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Gaj Finance has a market capitalization of $85,360.33 and approximately $6,888.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gaj Finance has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00048955 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,303.42 or 0.06533445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,981.74 or 0.99222625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Gaj Finance Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

Buying and Selling Gaj Finance

