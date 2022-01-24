Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7,920.00

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7,920 ($108.06) and last traded at GBX 7,965 ($108.68), with a volume of 22337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,175 ($111.54).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a £125 ($170.56) target price on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,450.16 and a 200 day moving average of £105.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 65 ($0.89) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.65%.

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 23 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9,986 ($136.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,296.78 ($3,133.82).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

