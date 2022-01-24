Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives $650.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $650.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBERY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cheuvreux cut Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

GBERY stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.20. 13,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,398. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.98. Geberit has a 1-year low of $59.18 and a 1-year high of $84.67.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

