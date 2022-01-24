Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $999.80 million and the highest is $1.05 billion. Generac reported sales of $761.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.26.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 1,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $15.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $286.19. 1,336,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,483. Generac has a 1-year low of $243.21 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

