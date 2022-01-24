Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $425.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.26.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $271.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $243.21 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.64.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

