Generation Investment Management LLP Has $180.48 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 685,679 shares during the quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP owned 2.98% of Acuity Brands worth $180,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $619,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,513,000 after purchasing an additional 202,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Acuity Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,902,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

Acuity Brands stock traded down $6.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.96. The company had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,836. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.19 and a 52 week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

