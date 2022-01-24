Generation Investment Management LLP Has $661.08 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Generation Investment Management LLP cut its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 20,940 shares during the period. Cooper Companies accounts for about 2.7% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned 3.24% of Cooper Companies worth $661,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $379.27 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.84 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $403.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.57.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

