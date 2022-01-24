Generation Investment Management LLP Invests $1.60 Million in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 158,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proterra in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Proterra in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Proterra in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Proterra in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Proterra in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Proterra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTRA traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.81. 35,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,950. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Proterra Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.