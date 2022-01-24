Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 55,328 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Generation Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,373,649 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,328 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.3% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $563,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 35.0% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.80. The company had a trading volume of 212,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,892. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.07 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.