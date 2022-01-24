Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 960.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 78,220 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 433.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 105,223 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth about $3,581,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

GPC opened at $130.58 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.53. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

