Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,109,641 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,024,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.50, for a total value of $2,000,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,102 shares of company stock worth $79,466,715. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $211.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.62 billion, a PE ratio of 120.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

