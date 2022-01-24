Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,813 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Texas Instruments worth $3,298,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $174.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $160.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.14.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

