Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,177,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 143.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $131.94 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.07 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.55 and its 200 day moving average is $141.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

