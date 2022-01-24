Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Financial Survey

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Gevo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Gevo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gevo and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo -5,113.13% -10.81% -9.57% Cyclo Therapeutics -1,236.82% -130.26% -98.31%

Volatility & Risk

Gevo has a beta of 3.11, indicating that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.95, indicating that its share price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gevo and Cyclo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gevo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gevo presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 345.80%. Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 318.85%. Given Gevo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gevo is more favorable than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gevo and Cyclo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo $5.54 million 119.88 -$40.19 million ($0.36) -9.14 Cyclo Therapeutics $900,000.00 27.40 -$8.94 million N/A N/A

Cyclo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gevo.

Summary

Gevo beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology. The Gevo Development and Agri-Energy segment is currently responsible for the operation of its agri energy facility and the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. The company was founded by Christopher Michael Ryan, Matthew W. Peters, Peter Meinhold, and Frances Hamilton Arnold on June 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

